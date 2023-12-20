MILWAUKEE — A local painting company is putting much of its work on “paws” to complete a makeover of the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) facility in Waukesha.

It’s a two-day job for the company called Two Day Painting in Waukesha — a company that owner Greg Martell says is close to the HAWS mission. Martell joined Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad on Wisconsin’s Morning News from the 3rd St. Market Hall to discuss that mission and why this is important to him.

“A lot of people at our company really care about animals. We like… what they’re doing in general, their no-kill shelter, and they run a really good operation,” Martell told WTMJ. “We want to do our best to give back.”

The paint job includes updated looks for all of the rooms at HAWS, and some carpentry projects as well. Martell says it may also result in some of his crew having new family members.

“We actually think several animals are being adopted from our crew,” Martell said. “I think we have three so far. We’ll see how the event turns out.”

Two Day Painting is also promising a free bedroom and bathroom painted for anyone who adopts an animal before the end of January. You can visit the Two Day Painting website for details by clicking here.

