MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Attorney General, Josh Kaul, joined WTMJ N.O.W. on Monday to discuss the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, and his efforts to restore election integrity in Wisconsin.

Attorney General Kaul would not directly comment on any ongoing investigations related to the “Fake Electors” scheme in Wisconsin or other states.

“We have been involved in a number of different legal fights regarding our elections including defending the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Currently, we’re involved in litigation regarding the administrator of the Election Commission,” Attorney General Kaul said. “Anybody who committed a crime with the goal of overturning the election should be held accountable.

“So I can speak to those general principals, but we don’t confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations in most circumstances, both because that’s important to protect due process and to protect the integrity of any investigations that do happen.”

How can we restore election integrity for Wisconsin voters?



On yesterday's WTMJ N.O.W., @WTMJSteve and @CaroleCaine spoke to @JoshKaulWI about this matter and as much as he could about fake electors in the state.



Listen to the full conversation: https://t.co/wsOUVd41ai pic.twitter.com/IBXRvkZU7K — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) December 19, 2023

WATCH: Milwaukee’s reckless driving problem, 2024 RNC, re-election, Northridge & more with Mayor Johnson

Ten Republicans who signed a document indicating they were electors for former President Donald Trump and filed paperwork saying he had won the election in Wisconsin, recently settled a civil lawsuit admitting their actions. President Joe Biden won the election by 20,000 votes in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has been no stranger to recounts, as the state’s Attorney General noted. He cited recounts in the state’s two biggest counties during the 2020 election and a statewide recount in the 2016 election as determining factors to solidify that Wisconsin’s voting system is consistent and fair.

“Consistently, that has shown that the results of our elections are accurate and that our system works,” Attorney General Kaul said. “Getting that message out and ensuring voters that if there is any effort to interfere with the voting process, whether that’s through voter intimidation or fraud, that’s going to be taken incredibly seriously.”

He did not comment on any threats toward the Dept. of Justice but gave credence to the idea that Election-related jobs have gotten more difficult in recent years.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Former AG Bill Barr to WTMJ — The GOP is ‘throwing away a golden opportunity’ if the party nominates Donald Trump