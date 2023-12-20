WAUWATOSA – A brawl involving multiple students forced the evacuation of the Wauwatosa West High School gymnasium during a boys basketball game Tuesday evening.

Video sent to WTMJ shows the fight itself in the school hallways around 8:00pm during halftime of the game

WARNING: Video contains graphic audio

Student Samara Summers attended the game, and tells TMJ4 News students came into the gym to say a fight was breaking out, then shortly after a mad rush to the doors occurred after an announcement over the loudspeaker to evacuate the gym. “All of a sudden the West student section darts out the gym within like three seconds” said Summers. “And people are like storming over people, running over people.”

Wauwatosa Police Sergeant Abby Pavlik says despite rumors of shots fired during the fight, they’re reporting no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Pavlik did say authorities received reports of firearms being displayed during the fight.

A note sent to parents from the Wauwatosa School District read:

Hello Wauwatosa Community,

This evening, female students from Wauwatosa West, Wauwatosa East and a non-Wauwatosa School District school, were involved in a physical altercation in the lobby during halftime at the Wauwatosa East/West basketball game. The lobby and gymnasium were evacuated out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of all attendees. The Wauwatosa Police Department responded immediately to provide support and ensure the safety of all attendees. No individuals were injured and no weapons were found . All students involved in the altercation were swiftly removed from the scene by the Wauwatosa Police Department. The game resumed after halftime with only immediate family members of the student athletes in attendance. The Wauwatosa School District vehemently condemns the actions of the students who decided to engage in this behavior this evening. We have taken great efforts to address the behavior of students this school year. This isolated incident, while extremely disappointing, is not indicative of the behavior of our students on a daily basis. Upon the completion of a thorough investigation of the facts, discipline will be levied in accordance with the District’s Disciplinary Framework. We will continue to work in partnership with the Wauwatosa Police Department and our internal security team to ensure that school events are safe.

