FRANKLIN – A suspect wanted in a Friday morning stabbing is on the run from Franklin Police.

Police arrived after 911 call from a subject who stated someone had been stabbed outside a residence in the 3100 block of West Skamra Avenue. Upon officer’s arrival, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Franklin resident Christian Correa, fled on foot. His last known location was in the area of South 31st Street and West Ryan Road.

Police canvassed the area between 31st and Ryan & 35th and Links this morning. The Oak Creek Police Department assisted Franklin authorities with the search.

The victim was transported to the hospital as a result of her injuries; her status is currently unknown. This was an isolated incident because the offender is known to the victim. There is no evidence indicating there is any immediate threat to the public.

At this time, police are actively looking for Correa.