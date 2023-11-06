SOUTH MILWAUKEE – In the latest in what’s been a year of unusual animal sightings on the shores of Lake Michigan, an alligator has been discovered on the beach at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

The South Milwaukee Police Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to a report of an alligator on the beach on Monday, November 6. Officer Tim Lewison was able to “to locate and safely take the gator into custody.”

The alligator was taken to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

In January of this year, a rare East Asian mandarin duck was sighted at the South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee, and then in September, a group of flamingos were discovered at South Beach in Port Washington.

Like the flamingos, alligators are known for inhabiting places with warmer temperatures. According to LakeMonster.com, Lake Michigan’s surface water temperature was between 45-49°F on Monday.

Alligators are also rarely found in freshwater.

