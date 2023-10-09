MILWAUKEE — Community activist Tory Lowe of 101.7 The Truth confirmed that the 58-year-old man who was shot several times overnight in an attempted carjacking on the 5500-block of W. Custer Ave is Assistant Pastor Kevin Simmons — a beloved community leader and regular guest on The Tory Lowe Show.

Milwaukee Police stated in an official release that a shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2023, and was believed to be related to a robbery. Lowe, who was joined by Pastor Melton and Tony Smith in place of the show’s usual Monday Prayer with Minister Kevin, confirmed the victim’s identity and offered further details.

It’s believed that the Assistant Pastor was driving for Uber when a suspect allegedly attempted to carjack him, shooting him several times. There are no current details regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts.

REPORT: Nearly 1/3 of Milwaukee car crashes result in a hit-and-run

Pastor Melton of Miracle Temple confirmed that he spoke with the victim’s wife, who said he came out of surgery in stable condition. Pastor Melton said that the victim is currently intubated and unable to speak, but that his wife saw his head move when they put his socks on following the emergency operation.

In a social media post confirming the incident, Miracle Temple requested that the public look for a dark green Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number 193ZUG.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Man with handgun seeking Gov. Evers arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle