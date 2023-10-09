KENOSHA, Wis. — As the conflict in Israel continues to escalate, 33 people who were on pilgrimages in the Holy Land from two Kenosha Catholic parishes have fled into Jordan. That group includes Fr. Roman Stikel (Pastor, St. Mary Catholic Church) and Fr. Carlos Florez (St. Mark’s Parish).

WTMJ has obtained a voicemail from Fr. Stikel that was received by the parish on Monday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. and was promptly shared with 1,800 St. Mary’s parishioners to keep them in the loop about what he and the group have experienced.

“All of the pilgrims are safe. We made it out of Israel this morning. It was quite an adventure to get across the border in Jordan, took a very long time, but we all made it and we’re all safe,” Fr. Stikel said in the voicemail. “We’re looking forward to a quiet night at our hotel this evening.”

Fr. Stikel concluded his address by saying that the group may hold a program in Jordan over the next day or two before making their way home to Kenosha.

Representing the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki offered the following comments to request prayer and well wishes from the larger Southeastern Wisconsin community in support of these Kenosha Catholic parishes:

“I’m asking all Catholics and people of goodwill to join me in praying for an end to the violence in Israel, for the souls of all those who have been killed, and for their families,” Archbishop Listecki said. “We are also praying for the safe return of those who are in the area on pilgrimages to the Holy Land, including some from Archdiocese of Milwaukee parishes.”

