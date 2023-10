History was made in Waukesha on Monday.

“Lake Michigan water is starting to flow through our water mains,” Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly told WTMJ N.O.W. “For Waukesha this is a very historic day.”

“The city was facing a declining non-sustainable water supply. (The switch to Lake Michigan water) is good for our community.”

It will take five days for Lake Michigan water to make its way through all the city pipes.

“There will be a chlorine smell, but that will go away,” Reilly said.

