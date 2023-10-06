MILWAUKEE — With the Green Bay Packers headed to Las Vegas for a Monday Night showdown with Davante Adams and the Raiders, WTMJ’s John Mercure made an alteration to our usual Football Food Picks segment by creating two Vegas-inspired cocktails for Chef Adam Pawlak.

Curious about what’s in those drinks? Mercure provided lists of ingredients and step-by-step instructions for both the Bellagio Tango and the Atomic Cocktail.

The Bellagio Tango: Made famous at the world-class Bellagio Hotel on The Strip in Las Vegas.

1 ¾ ounces of Gin

¾ ounce of Passionfruit Liqueur

2 ounces of sparkling Grapefruit Juice — Plain Grapefruit juice can be substituted.

½ ounce of Simple Syrup

Orange Twist

STEP 1: Combine all ingredients except the orange twist in a cocktail shaker and add ice cubes.

STEP 2: Put the mouth cap on the shaker and shake well for 10 seconds.

STEP 3: Remove the cap and strain it into a Martini glass.

STEP 4: Garnish with an orange twist in the glass.

The Atomic Cocktail: This nostalgic cocktail was invented in Las Vegas during the 1950s when Vegas was coming into its own and nuclear testing was taking place in the Nevada desert.

1 ½ ounces of Vodka

1 ½ ounces of Brandy or Cognac

½ ounces of Dry Sherry

1 ½ ounces of Brut Champagne

Orange Wedge

Cherries

