Día de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead” is not a solemn mouring, but rather a joyful celebration. The holiday commemorates deceased loved ones through traditions like decorating sugar skulls and building home altars called ofrendas. Check out these events throughout October for community crafts, mariachi music a 5K run/walk and more.

Milwaukee Art Museum Family Sunday

Families are invited to take over the Milwaukee Art Museum on Sunday, Oct. 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make art and view works in the museum’s collection by artists of Mexican heritage. The museum will have supplies for embroidering Día de los Muertos symbols, painting a monarch butterfly and making paper flowers that can be added to the community ofrenda. Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance will perform and offer dance lessons.

Artists from across Wisconsin will visit to talk about how heritage inspires their artwork, demonstrate embroidery and teach how to construct an ofrenda.

The event cost is included in regular museum addmission. For the complete schedule of events, visit https://mam.org/events/event/family-sundays-dia-de-los-muertos-2023/.

Día de los Muertos at the Mitchell Park Domes

The Desert Dome at Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory will be decked out from the soil to the treetops in sugar skulls and paper flowers on Friday, Oct. 27th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This chance to enjoy the Domes at night will feature a mariachi band, dancers, ofrendas and food vendors.

General admission is $16 and members pay $13 with all proceeds benefitting the Friends of the Domes. Registration in advance is required at https://milwaukeedomes.org/events/day-of-the-dead/.

Día de los Muertos Festival at Forest Home Cemetary

A 5K Run/Walk through Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum kicks off the festival on Saturday, Oct. 28th. Local vendors, food trucks, face painting and community resource booths will be available at this family-friendly event. The Run/Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. and the festival goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families are welcome to create ofrendas or altars to the dead at their loved ones’ graves from October 23rd through November 3rd.

To sign up for the 5K in advance, visit https://foresthomecemetery.com/dia-de-los-muertos/.