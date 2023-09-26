MILWAUKEE — We’re bringing it back to Lambeau for Week 4 of Football Food Picks with Chef Adam Pawlak as the Green Bay Packers return to face their division-rival Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. Due to the short turnaround between games, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News co-host Greg Matzek decided to try his hand at a quick and easy delicacy served at the iconic stadium this year: Garlic Knots.

Little did he know, Chef Adam loves garlic knots and has an extensive background in making them. In fact, you can find him making garlic knots on his Instagram account with a quick overview of how to do it the right way:

Luckily for Matzek, his try at fresh Garlic Knots went over well. He told Chef Adam, co-host John Mercure and the WTMJ listeners about his recipe, which includes butter, parmesan cheese, parsley, and of course, garlic. All it took was some cutting and twisting of the knots, baking them and covering them in a delicious garlic butter topped off with herbaceous and cheesy goodness.

If you’d like to watch the segment in its entirety, you can do so here in your browser or by clicking here to see it on our YouTube channel.

