MILWAUKEE — No matter how closely you try to replicate a recipe, cooking an unfamiliar meal can always go sideways with one minor misstep. WTMJ’s Greg Matzek learned that the hard way with his first attempt at a New Orleans-inspired meal for Football Food Picks with Chef Adam Pawlak.

On the night before the third installment of this weekly segment — during which Chef Adam joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to try a dish created by Matzek and inspired by the Green Bay Packers’ next opponent — Matzek tried his hand at a homemade gumbo.

After running through the process with Chef Adam live in-studio, it became clear to both of them that Matzek most likely burnt his roux, effectively pushing the dish out of contention for Thursday’s segment.

Luckily, Matzek is a quick thinker and pivoted to a succulent crabcake, which went over quite well with his celebrity chef judge! You can watch the segment in its entirety here on WTMJ.com, or by visiting WTMJ’s YouTube channel. You can also listen to it on the Wisconsin’s Afternoon News podcast feed!

