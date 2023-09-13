MILWAUKEE — In Week 2 of Football Food Picks with Chef Adam Pawlak, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News co-host Greg Matzek prepared a southern-inspired Pimento Cheese dish as Green Bay heads to Atlanta for a matchup with the Falcons.

Below is the recipe, as provided by Matzek:

Block (or small tub) of cream cheese.

1/4 Cup Mayo

Grated 2-year aged sharp cheddar (small block)

Grated Monterrey Jack (About 1/3 of a small block)

4 ounce jar of drained pimentos

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Couple dashes of cayenne

Salt, Pepper to taste

Mix it all up in a Kitchen Aid.

Enjoy on some fluffy white bread or with crackers!

Foodball Food Picks with Chef Adam is a weekly reoccuring segment throughout football season in which Matzek creates food inspired by Green Bay’s upcoming opponent and shares it with Pawlak — a celebrity chef who appeared on shows like Hell’s Kitchen and runs Egg & Flour Pasta Bar in Bayview.