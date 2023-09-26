MILWAUKEE – Following the Cubs’ loss to Atlanta, the Milwaukee Brewers claimed their third National League Central title since 2018 despite their 4 to 1 loss to the Cardinals. After a scoreless first two innings, The Crew struck first when Carlos Santana doubled to score Christian Yelich. Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead into the fourth after Adrian Houser retired the first nine St. Louis batters. In the fourth after Tommy Edman singled and Lars Nootbaar doubled, Richie Palacios nailed a two-run double to put the Cardinals up 2-1.

In the fifth, St. Louis put up runs in their second straight frame following a lead-off walk from Houser to Andrew Knizner, a Brice Turang error that allowed Jose Fermin to reach and Knizner to advance to second. The next batter, Mason Winn hit a sacrifice fly to plate Knizner, but Sal Frelick threw out Fermin at third base. Tommy Edman followed with a solo home run to increase the lead to 4-1 before Houser retired Paul Goldschmidt to end the inning.

Houser took his sixth loss of the season. Bryse Wilson came on in relief and twirled a scoreless sixth and seventh. Miles Mikolas picked up his eighth win of the season after seven strong innings, Drew VerHagen took the bump in relief for the Cardinals and sent the middle of the Milwaukee lineup down in order. Ryan Helsley pitched a shutout ninth to secure the win.

With the Brewers loss and the Cubs loss, the Brewers have claimed the National League Central title and will host the Wild Card Series next week starting on Tuesday.

The Crew seek to rebound following their loss tomorrow. Wade Miley (9-4, 3.20) takes the hill against Zack Thompson (5-7, 4.57). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.