MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death of a 63-year-old whose body was found in the Milwaukee River. The cause of death has not been determined and is under investigation.
According to a statement from MPD, crews recovered the body near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Highland around 7:45 a.m. on September 22, 2023.
This is the second body found in the water around Milwaukee in less than a month. A woman’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan at the South Shore Yacht Club.
Officials were alerted by a local fisherman of a body floating in the water in that case.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it is available.
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:
- DEVELOPING: UAW Milwaukee Local 75 to join nationwide strike
- “Decades in the making:” Alzheimer’s drug provides hope for the future
- Milwaukee’s GM Matt Arnold looks forward to the ‘sting’ of the champagne
- BREWERS ALL ACCESS: Now that the Division is Near, What Happens Next?
- EXCLUSIVE: Milwaukee Film in talks to save the recently shuttered Downer Theatre
- WATCH: Greg Matzek’s Gumbo Disaster + NOLA-inspired crab cakes with Chef Adam
MAKING YOUR WEEKEND PLANS? Let us guide you with What’s On Tap? for the weekend of Sept. 22, 20