MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death of a 63-year-old whose body was found in the Milwaukee River. The cause of death has not been determined and is under investigation.

According to a statement from MPD, crews recovered the body near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Highland around 7:45 a.m. on September 22, 2023.

This is the second body found in the water around Milwaukee in less than a month. A woman’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan at the South Shore Yacht Club.

Officials were alerted by a local fisherman of a body floating in the water in that case.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it is available.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

MAKING YOUR WEEKEND PLANS? Let us guide you with What’s On Tap? for the weekend of Sept. 22, 20