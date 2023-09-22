MILWAUKEE — Following the request of United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain, Local 75 in Milwaukee has announced they will go on strike as part of the nationwide labor movement.

Local 75 represents workers at the MOPAR plant on the south side of Milwaukee. The plant manufactures parts that go into Chrysler vehicles, a member of the automotive ‘Big 3’. Local 75 member Peter Raith explains what they are looking for, and why.

“The large one is ridding ourselves of the tier system. We want pensions for all. We lost a lot of these things that we had initially, and I want people to keep that in mind,” Raith said. “These are benefits that the UAW sacrificed during bad times. Here we are in good times waiting for it back.”

The ‘tier’ system is a structuring method for distributing benefits. Employees hired after 2007 are not entitled to pensions or healthcare when they retire. As manufacturers transition to electric-vehicle production, new employees are hired under non-UAW contracts. Manufacturers have defended the tiering system as a way to stay competitive with foreign car producers.

For the UAW workers, the 2008 financial crisis and recession are commonly referred to as the ‘bad times’. Detroit, Michigan fell as a manufacturing giant and auto-workers were faced with intense job-insecurity. Today, the National Auto Dealers Association says there have been $17.4 billion dollars in vehicle sales just in Wisconsin, and more nationwide.

Between 100 & 200 workers were outside the MOPAR plant when the strike began. Cars passed by and honked to show support for the workers. Among one of the supporters was State Representative Christine Sinicki. Sinicki said ‘greed’ must be tackled for the strike to end.

“I think Union workers need to get the best deal they can,” Sinicki said. “For too many years, corporate greed has been unbelievable. It’s time some of that trickle down to our hardworking Wisconsinites.”

Sinicki was doubtful that any action in the General Assembly could assist in ending the strike. Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic’s district contains the MOPAR plant, she has expressed strong support for the workers who are striking.

Raith and several other union members were consistent in saying their demands must be met before workers return to the factory floors. One union member who preferred to remain nameless had one request for the auto manufacturers:

“Do the right thing.”

