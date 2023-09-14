Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has announced plans to restore abortion services at both their Milwaukee and Madison centers. Service is planning to restart at 8:00a.m. at each location.

Planned Parenthood CEO and President Tanya Atkinson released the following statement:

On June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court took away our constitutional right to abortion overturning 50 years of court precedent. At that time, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin made the agonizing decision to suspend abortion services to protect the physicians and staff who care for patients and our communities from the threat of being prosecuted under an archaic Wisconsin law criminalizing abortion. For more than a year, patients have been forced to navigate significant barriers to access safe, legal abortion, if they were able to access that care at all.



A decision by the Dane County Circuit Court in July made it clear that the 1849 law is not enforceable for voluntary abortions. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, in consultation with attorneys, physicians, partners, and other stakeholders, has made the decision to restore this necessary reproductive health care. We are incredibly grateful to the many supporters across Wisconsin who didn’t give up and helped in so many ways to make this possible.



Planned Parenthood will never back down until abortion access is protected — and expanded — for the patients who count on us for care. No matter what.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in part this morning:

“I’ve been clear from the beginning that I would fight to restore reproductive freedom in our state with every power and every tool we have, and I’ve spent every day over the last year doing just that. Today’s announcement from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin as a result of our lawsuit regarding Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban means Wisconsinites will once again be able to access vital reproductive healthcare and abortion services without exception for the first time since June of last year. This is critically important news for Wisconsin women and patients across our state who, for a year now, have been unable to access the healthcare they need when and where they need it.”

