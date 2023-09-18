Historic Milwaukee’s annual Doors Open Milwaukee returns this upcoming weekend (Sept. 23rd and 24th).

The 13th annual event will showcase 130 locations.

“There are a lot of sites coming back that haven’t been able to participate since 2019 (pre-pandemic),” said Grace Fuhr, events director for Historic Milwaukee. “MGIC, We Energies, the Milwaukee Federal Court House are all participating.”

“A lot of businesses in Milwaukee occupy historic buildings, and they’ve been able to bring in new life,” Fuhr told Wis. Morning News.

There are also some new sites available this year, including GRAEF, Mitchell Street Arts, The Garage at the Harley Davidson Museum, etc.

