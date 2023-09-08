The Wisconsin Avenue and Broadway intersection is open to some vehicle traffic on the afternoon of Friday, September 8.

According to a statement from Milwaukee Water Works, “Water Works expects to open the western half of the intersection later today” and the “resumption of streetcar service… by Friday afternoon.” WTMJ News was on the scene and can confirm that the western half is open as of 3:30 p.m.

The intersection is expected to be open to all vehicle traffic in all directions by the night of Wednesday, September 13.

This comes after days of construction crews working on fixing a broken water main. According to the city of Milwaukee, the water main that burst was one of the oldest pipes in the city – installed in 1872.

The broken water main has shut down traffic in all directions to that intersection – and shut down the entire The Hop streetcar system as well.

Statement on water main break at E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Broadway. pic.twitter.com/yzcZSDWZLy — Milwaukee Water Works (@MKEWaterWorks) September 6, 2023

An estimated 1.6 million gallons of water were released by the break.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Sheboygan pedestrian killed in Fourth of July hit-and-run