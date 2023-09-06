MILWAUKEE – A man’s second attempt to cross Lake Michigan in 2023 has come up short.

Jim “The Shark” Dreyer began his swim from Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach Monday, and according to the website tracking his progress it ended around 6:30pm Tuesday about 23 miles from shore.

The route swimmer Jim Dreyer took beginning Monday, September 4th. His swim ended Tuesday around 23 miles from shore.

The planned route would have had Dreyer end up in the western Michigan city of Grand Haven after about 82.3 miles of swimming. It’s unclear as of Wednesday morning why the swim was cut short.

Last month, Dreyer attempted to replicate his 1998 feat of traversing the Great Lake. That run was cut short after 10 miles by poor weather conditions and a strong current.