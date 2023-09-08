MILWAUKEE – “Come for the culture, stay for the party.”

President of the Italian Community Center and Executive Director of Festa Italiana Sandy Winard tells WTMJ that’s this year’s slogan at the long-running cultural festival, which is kicking off its 2023 version this weekend.

The festival is held on the grounds of the Italian Community Center, right near Henry Maier Festival Park, and will run from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10. Winard said that this year, they’ve expanded the footprint of the festival – with a larger entertainment stage and a larger cucina.

With that larger ktichen, Festa will feature all manner of Italian delicacies including cannolis, Italian sausages, and “everything you’d expect to be served at an Italian festival!”

But beyond the food, the entertainment is what Winard is most excited about.

“We also are having a terrific lineup in our entertainment tent of bands,” she said. “And we have Joe Katz at Festa Italiana with a bar serving exclusive signature martinis and cocktails that have been developed especially for Festa.”

Festa Italiana 2023 will also be the American debut of Italian singer Giovanni Amorio, who is making the trip to Milwaukee all the way from Rome.

“We’re very excited about his performance,” Winard said.

The festival will also have a carnival with rides for both adults and children, as well as a dedicated children’s area. The fireworks show is also returning after a year off and will be held at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Winard said the festival, which has been held since 1978, is currently put on by an entirely unpaid staff, even up to her as Executive Director.

“We probably have over 400 volunteers working hard to put this festival on,” she said. “And that’s very important because they all are very proud to share what we want to share with our culture with the entire Milwaukee Community”

Festa Italiana is open from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 12-7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale for $10.

