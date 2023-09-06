PITTSBURGH — You’ll see them no matter where you are in Pittsburgh. The invasive Spotted Lanternfly is everywhere in the Steel City, and it’s been the talk of the town for the visiting Milwaukee Brewers ballclub.

“It’s been quite a topic for everyone in the Brewers clubhouse,” radio play-by-play broadcaster Lane Grindle said during the broadcast Tuesday night. “There are everywhere in this city. You walk and hear crunches because they are all over the sidewalks. The hotel has shop-vac vacuuming the sidewalks.”

There is now a predator for the invasive bug that you might not expect, fellow broadcaster Jeff Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News.

“The EPA is telling us to stomp them,” Levering said.

Pics delivered upon request from @Brewers @JLevering4 of the Spotted Lanternfly invasion in Pittsburgh. Say it with me… EEEWWWWW! pic.twitter.com/o5Bdv8VPuU — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) September 6, 2023

The Milwaukee Brewers finish their three-game visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning. Hopefully they don’t bring any Spotted Latnernflies back with them when they return to Milwaukee following a three-game series versus the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

