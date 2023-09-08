MILWAUKEE – As the Brewers continue to work with the state government on a funding plan for American Family Field, president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said he’s “optimistic we’re going to see some activity this fall.”

“Last week I had a chance to go into Madison and I spoke with a number of Democrats in the Assembly, had a really good dialogue. They asked some really good important questions,” Schlesinger tells Wisconsin’s Morning News. “Hopefully I answered them correctly, I guess we’ll find out.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Evers proposed a $290 million package that would’ve taken funds from the state’s surplus to use for upgrades to the stadium. The proposal was shot down by GOP leaders, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Schlesinger said the team is continuing to have dialogue with the speaker’s office and the governor’s office on legislative action.

“Once this was not part of the state budget we understood that this was going to take some time and we’ve been pretty pleased with the progress,” he said. “There has been a high degree of focus in all branches in Madison on coming together, we’ve had discussions locally with people in Milwaukee and other folks in the region.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Sheboygan pedestrian killed in Fourth of July hit-and-run