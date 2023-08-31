MILWAUKEE — Live it up this Labor Day weekend with community events and concerts! WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

OAK CREEK LIONS FEST

FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY — 9327 S. SHEPARD AVENUE IN OAK CREEK

The 64th annual Oak Creek Lions Fest features three stages of live music, plus carnival rides, helicopter rides, games, raffles, pull tabs, beer tents and food specials each day at this free festival. Check out the car show on Sunday.

Just some of the bands playing include polka music by The Steve Meisner Legacy Band, lots of blues music in the Craft Beer Tent including Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys featuring West Side Andy, and fun cover bands like Mount Olive and Bella Cain.

Free admission and free parking. Please bring used eyeglasses, sunglasses, eye glass cases and hearing aids to the Info Booth for Oak Creek Lions recycling program!

For more information, click here.

SAINT FRANCIS DAYS

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY — MILTON VRETENAR MEMORIAL PARK ON KIRKWOOD AVENUE IN SAINT FRANCIS

Also on the south side of Milwaukee, you can enjoy another community festival! It’s the return of Saint Francis Days with carnival rides, a cornhole tournament, and a parade on Saturday morning at 11.

From polka to metal, you’ll find a variety of live music at Saint Francis Days, the Celtic sounds of the duo known as Frogwater – and Black Diamond USA – a tribute to KISS band on Saturday night.

For more information, click here.

54TH POLARIS CRANDON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS AND 8TH RED BULL CRANDON WORLD CUP

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY — CRANDON INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

If you want to see the actual band, KISS, you can rock out with the men in make-up on Friday night in Crandon as part of the 54th Polaris Crandon World Championships and 8th Red Bull Crandon World Cup.

The KISS “End of the Road World Tour” concert is just part of four days of racing in the Northwoods of Wisconsin in Forest County.

This is the largest off-road race in the world featuring some of the best drivers. Friday is the Lucas Oil Labor Day Parade presented by Polaris and then there’s the Saturday Night “Rage on the Rocks” Ultra4 USA Racing. Sunday spotlights the 8th Annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup and the Red Bull Cup Finale.

For more information, click here. (Replace Link)

THE OCEAN BLUE

FRIDAY — SHANK HALL IN MILWAUKEE

A band that reminds me of my college radio years at Marquette University, The Ocean Blue will perform Friday night at Shank Hall. This Pennsylvania band brings their swirling, saxophone enhanced sounds to the stage including my fond favorites “Between Something and Nothing” and “Drifting, Falling.”

For more information, click here.