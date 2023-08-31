MILWAUKEE — With the Los Angeles Angels placing several players on waivers Tuesday — including outfielder Hunter Renfroe and relievers Matt Moore and Dominic Leone — Thursday is the day the league will learn if teams put in any claims, and the Brewers could be involved.

“Anytime there is an opportunity to improve the team, we have tremendous support from ownership to take advantage of those (situations),” Brewers Senior VP of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “We’ll take a look and see what makes sense.”

The waiver cuts could impact the MLB pennant races, Arnold surmised.

WTMJ EXCLUSIVE: Brewers GM on Mets’ Pete Alonso trade rumor — ‘‘We were certainly aggressive’

“It could certainly affect playoff races,” he said.

When WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano urged Arnold to criticize the Angels general manager Perry Minasian for cutting all the players, Arnold laughed and declined.

“(General managers) troll each other enough (already).”

TOP HEADLINES FROM WTMJ — HOME OF THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS:

READ: Attending a Wisconsin college? Apply for a scholarship today with the Brewers Community Foundation