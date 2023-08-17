The Green Bay Packers are roughly three weeks from embarking on their post-Aaron Rodgers life.

Number 12 is out, and number 10 is in.

The youth movement in Green Bay is officially underway.

Youth and speed – the new motto in a place referred to as Titletown.

Could the Packers be in the midst of creating a movement on their offensive line right before our eyes?

Former Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert spent a segment on a show this week to discuss his thoughts on the upcoming season in Titletown. He shared his praise for Love as the new QB1 in Green Bay but also dipped into his thoughts on the future of the Packer’s former all-pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari.

Benkert made the point, very well known by the way, and eventually doubled down, that he thinks Bakhtiari could at one point be traded to the New York Jets, or as head coach Matt LaFleur refers to as, “Green Bay east.”

I am firmly in the camp that it is never a good idea to trade an all-pro blind side tackle. That point is emphasized this season with a first-year starter under center, but if the guy can’t play or isn’t going to be relied on to be there week in and week out, the thought could be there for general manager Brian Gutekunst, who has shown zero fear in making HIS moves.

Bakhtiari has not practiced much this summer as he and the team listed as the “plan” heading into camp for 2023.

I doubt Green Bay trades their left tackle, but at this point, would you be surprised?

The Packers have focused on getting younger, and with only a year left on his contract, a trade out to Green Bay east would make sense.