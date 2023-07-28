The Wisconsin Badgers are set to embark on a new season as the Luke Fickell era is ready to officially kick off next week with the start of camp.

On Thursday, the Big Ten football conference held its annual media day in Indianapolis, where players and coaches got the opportunity to mingle amongst each other ahead of the new season.

During his press conference, coach Fickell made it very clear what his expectations were starting this season: To put it simply, it’s championship or bust.

It’s a goal most coaches will loft at the media during these times – it sounds good, and people expect to get the “caches talk,” but this one is a little different for me. Coach Fickell knows what championship teams look like. He’s seen them. Coached them and helped build them.

He was a big part of them during his time at Ohio State, and he was the man in charge that was responsible for seeing Cincinnati being built to compete for a national championship.

Coach Fickell hasn’t wasted a single minute since his hire. Sending out his version of the bat signal every time a significant recruit or transfer is set to join the team.

Talk about change: As it currently sits, the Badgers rank 8th in the country from their addition of transfers, gathering their highest ranked wide receiver in school history.

Within just months, he has completely rejuvenated this school and program.

Times are changing in Madison, and it’s finally about time.

This team, this program, this AD, and this coach are precisely what we fans have longed for for so many years.

This is the most exciting I have been as a Badgers fan – A national championship mentality, and expectation is now the standard for our football team – Now, you just hope the basketball program is paying attention.