MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement agencies from across the Midwest are planning to crack down on speeding on Wednesday, in recognition of Speed Awareness Day.

Speeding is the leading cause of all types of vehicle crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The worst excuse was always the most common excuse,” said 101.7 The Truth host Dr. Ken Harris, a former Milwaukee Police Lieutenant. “‘I’m going to be late for work.'”

Harris told Wis. Morning News he would always ask the speeder if they were married.

“I would tell the driver I wanted to know who to call to notify the driver was injured or killed or in jail for refusing to wake up five minutes earlier,” he said.

Harris explained he would hear good *reasons* for speeding, which were always for medical emergencies.