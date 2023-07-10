MILWAUKEE — It’s official: On Tuesday, July 11, Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News will be shifting back an hour to run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. You can tune in on the air, on our Listen Live page, or by tuning into the WTMJ Video Livestream on our website or YouTube.

This decision was made after much thought and collaboration between leaders at WTMJ, its parent company — Good Karma Brands — and the talent that comprises the state’s top morning news radio program. However, they did not want to leave their beloved fans asking why the show moved away from the 5 o’clock hour.

To answer the six reasons why Wisconsin’s Morning News is starting at 6 a.m., the team gathered for a creative video showcasing the positive changes coming to the program. If you are unable to watch it in your browser here, you can click here to watch the video on YouTube.

RELATED: Newsradio 620 WTMJ Announces WTMJ NOW with Sandy Maxx and Steve Scaffidi