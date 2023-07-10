MILWAUKEE — Beginning on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, you’ll find a revamped version of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on WTMJ from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays (Monday through Friday). You can tune in on the air, on our Listen Live page, or by tuning into the WTMJ Video Livestream on our website or YouTube.

With co-host Sandy Maxx moving on to share the 9 a.m. to Noon block with Steve Scaffidi on WTMJ NOW, you’ll find longtime Sports Anchor/Director Greg Matzek sliding into the co-host role in a full-time capacity on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. Additionally, producer Adam Roberts is moving into a news-focused role in the morning, which makes way for esteemed radio producer Tony Cartagena to join WAN in an interim fashion.

The three pillars of this edition of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News sat down in the show prep room at the Good Karma Brands offices in Downtown Milwaukee to discuss their goals for the show and growth opportunities.

During the discussion, they touched on a change in format, the longstanding relationship between Mercure and Matzek, the ways in which Cartagena will provide a new voice on the show and more!

That discussion, which is embedded in the web browser and on our YouTube channel, is available in its entirety now! If you are unable to watch it in your browser here, you can click here to watch the video on YouTube.

