The NBA off-season is officially upon us.

The draft is getting ready to take the league’s center stage tonight, with the Milwaukee Bucks only having one selection, number 58th overall, the final pick in the draft.

It’s already been a busy off-season for the league that has seen all-star guard Bradley Beal dealt out west to Phoenix, and as of last night, Kristaps Porzingis is headed to Boston.

The Bucks, well, as of now, are still determining their own future, with 3-time all-star Khris Middleton opting out of his deal to become a free agent, potentially joining Brook Lopez.

I know many Bucks fans want to see some fun, exciting, blockbuster moves, but the only moves they NEED to make are bringing back the two just mentioned before, Middleton and Lopez.

There is a lot of unknown around the new head coach Adrian Griffin and the offense and defensive schemes he may operate, but a veteran-led team is one way to break in a first-time head coach.

Unlike what the Internet will tell you, given a clean bill of health, the Bucks can and will compete with the team they currently have come playoff time.

Remember that health, not lack of trades, was the reason this team has fallen short the last couple of seasons.