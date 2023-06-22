MILWAUKEE — A new ordinance adopted by the Milwaukee Common Council will prevent smoke and vape shops from opening nearby to each other or public schools in an attempt to curb the excessive consumption of harmful materials by Milwaukee’s youth.

As confirmed by TMJ4, the ordinance was adopted during a meeting on Tuesday night. It will restrict new vape and smoke businesses from opening within 500 feet of a pre-existing smoke shop. They also cannot be opened within 1,000 feet of a school.

A 2022 study by the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA) found that one in every 10 middle/high school students consumes tobacco products. They also estimate that 3.08 million students in the U.S. use these products on a regular basis.

If 10% or more of a new business’ stock includes tobacco/e-cigarette products, they are categorized under this ordinance. However, a gas station or convenience store would not necessarily count.

The following statement, taken from a Milwaukee Common Council news release, offered the following clarification:

“Limited use will apply in all commercial districts, all downtown districts, and IM industrial districts. Prohibited use will apply in all residential districts, all other industrial districts, parks districts, and institutional districts.”

The ordinance was backed by Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff, who offered the following statement via TMJ4:

“We know that the impacts of tobacco products are harmful to the public health of our city and that many of these products are marketed at our youth. I think in the long term this will make Milwaukee a better and safer place.”

