The story of the first ‘Jump Around’

For approximately four minutes at the end of ever third quarter inside Camp Randall Stadium, the home of the Wisconsin Badgers, there is unity. Thousands of feet jumping up and down shaking the literal foundation of the stadium, ‘Jump Around’ the 1992 smash hit by hip-hop trio House of Pain, eventually became arguably the greatest tradition in college football. But where did it start?

ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen Lada dove into the origin story of the tradition, and the ensuing events that followed Everlast, writer of Jump Around, to his first trip to Camp Randall. The piece took home the 2023 Sports Emmy award for Best Short Feature. Watch the piece here