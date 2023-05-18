WAUKESHA, Wis. — In an attempt to fund the emergency heart surgery for a small puppy named Daffodil, the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County is turning to the community for help.

According to HAWS, Daffodil was transported to Waukesha County from Texas in one of their regularly scheduled transports. Staff at Waukesha County’s HAWS site say they “immediately fell in love with Daffodil and her blooming personality.”

Several days later, they learned that Daffodil has a severe condition that could impact the rest of her life if not addressed by veterinary specialists.

“Daffodil was diagnosed with severe pulmonic stenosis – meaning one of the valves connecting her heart to her lungs doesn’t open all the way, keeping her heart from functioning properly,” HAWS officials explained in a post on their website. “Specialized surgery is required to ensure Daffodil grows to live a long, happy life.”

The procedure will cost $7,000. To this point, they have raised $2380 through 46 donations. The heart surgery is set for Wednesday, May 31, 2023, and it’s being conducted by specialists based out of Minnesota. The $7,000 includes the cost of transportation, the surgery itself and follow-up care.

If you are interested in donating or learning more about Daffodil’s situation, click here to visit the HAWS – Waukesha County website or click here to visit the Facebook donation drive. The donation drive will run through the end of the month.

