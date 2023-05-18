MILWAUKEE — Tune into Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursdays for ‘What’s On Tap?’ to hear about the top events in the area curated by WAN’s Sandy Maxx.

WISCONSIN STATE POLKA FESTIVAL

Sterling Chalet (1271 WI-175, Hubertus, WI) from May 19th through May 21st, 2023

It’s the 44th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Polka Festival this weekend, celebrating The Polka as the Official Dance of Wisconsin. Enjoy dozens of performances by polka bands, plus free dance lessons so you can join in!

ARMED FORCES DAY CELEBRATION

Harley-Davidson Museum (400 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI) on May 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One way to honor American military members is to stop by the Harley Davidson Museum on Saturday where they will be featuring the Wisconsin Warrior Challenge. Experience interactive military displays and participate in the Support the Troops Ride, plus Military Gallery Talks at 11am & 2pm where you can learn the history of Harley-Davidson in the Military including H-D’s essential role in the World Wars.

PATTI LABELLE

The Riverside Theatre (116 W Wisconsin Ave , Milwaukee, WI) on May 20 at 8 p.m.

After an abrupt mid-show end in December at the Riverside due to a false bomb threat, Patti LaBelle returns to Milwaukee to sing on stage on Saturday. She a dynamic singer, multiple Grammy Award winner who’s earned her nickname of “The Godmother of Soul.”

METAMORPHOSIS: THE LIVES OF FROGS AND BUTTERFLIES SHOW

Mitchell Park Domes (524 S Layton Blvd, Milwaukee, WI) through Memorial Day (May 29)

Stroll among colorful flowers of hyacinths, pansies and hydrangeas, illustrating the life cycles of frogs and butterflies.

