Milwaukee Police said “celebratory gunfire” during Cinco de Mayo celebrations led to a pair officer-involved shootings on Milwaukee’s south side.

The shootings happened within minutes of each other just before 11:00 pm on Friday night. The first shooting happened near 15th Place and Scott Street and the second shooting took place about a block away near Cesar Chavez and Scott.

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference after the shootings that a 20-year-old Greenfield man was shot in the first incident while a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was shot multiple times in the second incident. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

According to a news release from MPD, the first incident started when an officer encountered a person who was firing gunshots near 15th Place and Scott. The officer gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun before discharging his own firearm, hitting the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The second incident began around the same time when another officer encountered a separate armed person who was firing shots near 16th and Scott. The officer also gave the suspect several commands to stop before shooting the suspect multiple times. The teen was brought to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries which were initially believed to be life-threatening.

The officer involved in the first incident is a 33-year-old man with over 7 years of service. The officer involved in the second incident is a 40-year-old man with over 7 years of service. Both were placed on administrative duty.

MPD said body camera footage from the incidents will be released in accordance with the new policy implemented by the Fire and Police Commission. This is the first critical incident since the policy went into effect on May 1.