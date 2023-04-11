The time to make new memories at Henry Maier Festival Park is almost here. For now though, you can vote on some of the best memories from the festival through “The Fest Fan of the Past 55” contest.

Earlier this year, fans were asked to submit their favorite Summerfest memory since the events inception in 1968. The person with the best memory will be named the “Fest Fan of the Past 55.”

Alongside a new title, the winner of the contest will be granted an on-site private party that includes tickets for 100 of their guests and a $2,000 food and beverage credit. Additionally, the best memory holder will be given two tickets to a show of their choice at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, a $100 Summerfest gift card, and more.

Online fan voting is open now through April 24th. You can cast your vote here