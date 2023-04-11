MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WisDNR) is cautioning the entire southern half of the state due to “very high” fire danger.

According to Catherine Koele, a fire prevention specialist with WisDNR, Wisconsin is currently in peak wildfire season.

“The peak of Wisconsin’s fire season is right after that snow cover disappears and prior to vegetation greening up. So, this is that peak, this is that time of year when we are going to see a lot more fires pop up on the landscape,” said Koele.

Koele also explainied that fire season coincides with people cleaning up their yards and removing pine, brush, leaves and other things that Wisconsinites often consider burning. That debris burning leads to 1/3 of wild fires in Wisconsin. Because of that, Koele says it’s important to stay informed on wildfire warnings.

“Make sure to check what the local conditions are [if you plan to burn debris], obtain proper burning permits, and then follow restrictions closely because they do change day-to-day during this time of the year,” said Koele.

Koele also emphasized that small fires, like campfires, are allowed at the moment, however WisDNR is encouraging people to hold off on them until the “very high” danger level subsides.