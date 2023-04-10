A two hour show with Brian Noonan for WTMJ Nights and a plethora of news and topics to discuss. Another fatal mass shooting, this time in Louisville, Kentucky. Does this faze people still? It is the 15th mass shooting of 4 or more casualties since the start of the new year, the most since they have been tracking the data. Baseball stadiums are selling beer later in games, is this irresponsible from Major League Ball Clubs? Do you have that song that gets stuck in your head easily? There may be a science behind it. Cowbell talk, an Easter Recap, and “Dumb Phones”, all of this and more WTMJ Nights!