As the 2023 NFL season gets closer to beginning, the Green Bay Packers will be looking at rolling out only their third starting quarterback since 1992.

Favre. Rodgers, and now, presumably Jordan Love.

The stale mate between the Packers and Jets continues to drag on, and the biggest question has somewhat been answered already – It’s not a matter of if, but rather of when – just ask Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

And, if that’s the case, for the Packers, the sooner, the better, in my opinion.

It’s been almost a full month since Rodgers publicly expressed his desire to continuing to play on in 2023 and to play in the big apple.

At some point, the words “value”, “leverage”, and “potential” have to go out the door, and the best move or value, for that matter, is the positive state of your franchise.

What affect could this have on Jordan Love and his growth? How about on the locker room as a whole?

Probably not a lot, if any, however, when the headlines all off-season long are about the former 4-time Packers MVP, you can’t deny it could have some negative lingering impacts on a roster and organization that is seeing a change it hasn’t seen in 18 years.

And, yes, I get it, you want a maximum return for the leagues 4-time MVP, and, unfortunately for the Packers, that time was last season to get your kings random.

I don’t blame Gutey for not making that trade a season ago, but now, for me, at least, I’m just ready to move on.

Bottom line – The sooner the better for the Packers, and for Jordan Love, and at the end of the day, that’s the most important asset in this whole messy divorce.