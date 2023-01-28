A Winter Storm Warning is in effect starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday January 28 and will remain until 6 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning covers Milwaukee, Kenosha, Ozaukee and Racine Counties.

Snow will develop later this morning and last through the night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Ozaukee south to Kenosha Counties, while a Winter Wx Advisory is in effect elsewhere across S WI. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/vO1gk1QXl5 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 28, 2023

According to Storm Team 4’s Brendan Johnson, snow showers will begin in earnest around 8-9 a.m. with the bulk of the snow moving in during the late morning and into the early afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected during the mid-afternoon Saturday, with two to four inches expected. Snowfall is expected to continue into the evening hours, wrapping up around midnight.

WINTER STORM | Updated Snowfall Totals

❄️ Widespread 4-6" for southern WI (locally higher)

❄️ Highest totals along & south of I-94

❄️ Possible Lake-effect drives up totals to 6-8"+



Forecast: https://t.co/RPdC2sxhQl#wiwx pic.twitter.com/O29LOPMT2K — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) January 28, 2023

Winds off of Lake Michigan overnight will lead to additional lake-effect snow on from Port Washington to Milwaukee and the Racine/Kenosha area. Snow will taper off by late Sunday morning.

This additional snow could take overall totals up to six to eight inches for this storm.