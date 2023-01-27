WEST BEND, Wis. — What could’ve been a tragic accident was stopped short when flames shot out of a stove at the Qdoba Mexican Grill location in West Bend on Thursday, activating a sprinkler system as a shocked contractor ran outside.

Security camera footage of the occurrence was gathered and shared by the West Bend Fire Department on Facebook:

At 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, West Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the restaurant on the 900-block of W Paradise Dr in West Bend as a water flow alarm was trigged at the business. A tower, battalion and fire engine from the City of West Bend rushed to the scene, only to have the alarm company inform them that it was a false alarm.

When West Bend’s Fire Engine 3 arrived, firefighters confirmed that there was a small fire at the scene. As shown in the video above, this was isolated to the small section of the kitchen. Fire officials say that a contractor forgot to turn off the gas in a range before cleaning out its vents and cooking hood.

The plastic sheet that was put up to contain their cleaning project helped to build up gas within the area, resulting in flames jumping out toward the contractor.

No one was injured as a result of this accident. Damage to the restaurant’s kitchen is minimal, though West Bend firefighters stated that “the outcome could have been far worse had there been more natural gas in a wider area around the stove.”

