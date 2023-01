Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is reiterating her belief that kids should be ‘off limits’ in coverage of political campaigns.

Kleefisch, who lost the 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary to Tim Michels, was reacting to a story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel while she appeared on WTMJ Radio with Tracy Johnson.

“Kids really have nothing to do with their parent’s races,” Kleefisch said. “(The article) has nothing to do with the state supreme court race. Kids are off limits.”