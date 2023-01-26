RACINE, Wis. — Felony child abuse charges are on the table for a 37-year-old man accused of disciplining a 5-year-old by headbutting him repeatedly, leaving bruises that forced the child’s school to intervene.

As first reported by TMJ4, officers were dispatched to Jerstad Elementary School in Racine on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for reports that one of the students may have been the victim of abuse. A human services official reportedly explained to police that a student, 5, had serious bruises to his face and hip.

They told officers that the boy told them his father “hit him with a belt as punishment.” The suspect, since identified as Adam S. Randall, is actually the child’s stepfather.

Racine school leaders confirmed that the child was caught stealing from the school on Thursday, Jan. 19. His mother was informed, and the student did not attend school the following day, officials say. The child’s mother, who was called by human resource workers and Racine police officers, was reportedly “upset and defensive” while speaking with them.

When she arrived at the school to pick him up, the mother allegedly grew increasingly “defensive” and denied seeing the massive bruise on her son’s hip. However, she did admit that Randall headbutted the boy, claiming that he would fight adults who tried to spank him for his behavior.

Criminal complaints alleges that the boy’s biological father has given Randall permission to physically discipline him. Randall claimed that he tried to spank the child with a belt when they bumped heads.

Randall faces up to 18 years in prison on felony child abuse charges. His bond was set at $5,000 and he has a preliminary court hearing set for Feb. 1.

