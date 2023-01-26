A college gymnast from LSU, Olivia Dunne, is making more than a million dollars, thanks to her growing popularity on TikTok and Instagram.



Some say Dunne’s popularity is a disruption and a step back for women sports, but Chellsie Memmel, a former Olympian from West Allis, believes Dunne is helping both herself and college gymnastics.

“It’s a different world,” Memmel told Wis. Morning News. “There are now more (revenue) opportunities for athletes, gymnasts, women, anybody, etc.”

“(Dunne) is bringing in more fans who aren’t just paying attention when the Olympics come around.”