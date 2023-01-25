State republicans are nearing an agreement on the use of medical marijuana in Wisconsin, the senate majority leader reiterated on Wednesday.

“Our caucus is getting close to accomplishing (marijuana legislation) this session,” Sen. Devin LeMahieu told Wis. Morning News. “I think we’re getting really close.”

When it comes to amending the state’s law banning abortion, LeMahieu said he doesn’t expect republicans and Gov. Evers to come to an agreement.

“The governor flat out said if we send a bill to him (that includes exceptions for rape and incest) that he is going to veto it,” LeMahieu explained. “At this point, I don’t know what the value would be in sending him a measure if he is just going to veto it.”

The comments came following the governor’s State of the State address.