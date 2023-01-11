MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has found no basis for criminal liability related to the death by suicide of Brieon Green inside of the Milwaukee County Jail.

Green, 21, was arrested on June 26, 2022 around 4:30 p.m. As previously reported, Green had been transferred into a holding cell at the Milwaukee County Jail at 6:18 p.m. He was said to have been checked in on every 30 minutes. However, less than two hours after he was placed in the cell, he was pronounced dead by suicide.

In a statement, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office says it has opened an internal investigation to determine whether or not any of its policies were violated.

