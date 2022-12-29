MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.
Gov. Evers shared the letter to his Twitter account on Dec. 28, citing the fact that Wisconsin is responsible for roughly 60% of the Unites States’ cranberry harvest each year as his reason for contacting the FDA.
The Wisconsin Governor argues that cranberries have plenty of health benefits regardless of whether or not sugar is added to the product before it hits store shelves out of demand from the consumers. He noted that the helpful benefits of antioxidants, vitamin C, fiber and potassium within cranberries aren’t offset by added sugar.
Moreover, Governor Evers fears that the FDA labeling cranberries as unhealthy will negatively damage the state’s agricultural economy and in turn, the hard-working farmers across Wisconsin who bring these delicious berries to dinner tables across America.
“A misaligned label of “healthy” would put these fruits at a disadvantage to others on the store shelves,” Gov. Evers stated. “This could keep customers from choosing these products without ever reading the nutrition facts or ingredients for themselves in order to make an informed decision.”
It’s his belief that consumers across the country may opt to decline cranberries as a part of their regular diets because of this decision.
“I strongly urge you to reconsider your proposed definition update of “healthy” to ensure Wisconsin farmers can prosper and all consumers have access to affordable nutritious fruits, including those from Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers concluded.
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:
- Elderly woman pinned underneath car in Whitefish Bay, dies from injuries
- Milwaukee Bucks: 5 trade targets who would make a difference in a title run
- Walworth County standoff lands in woods as suspect fires shots at deputies
- ESPN simulation sees Packers make late-season push to secure Playoff spot
- “He needs to pay for what he’s done:” Milwaukee family opens up about 10-year-old accused of shooting mother
READ: Rejoice! Milwaukee returns to 50-degree weather following sub-zero temps