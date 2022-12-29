MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.

Gov. Evers shared the letter to his Twitter account on Dec. 28, citing the fact that Wisconsin is responsible for roughly 60% of the Unites States’ cranberry harvest each year as his reason for contacting the FDA.

Today, I sent a letter to @US_FDA urging them to keep cranberries in their definition of "healthy" foods so folks can continue enjoying this nutritious fruit. pic.twitter.com/k0UwUnrHsi — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 28, 2022

The Wisconsin Governor argues that cranberries have plenty of health benefits regardless of whether or not sugar is added to the product before it hits store shelves out of demand from the consumers. He noted that the helpful benefits of antioxidants, vitamin C, fiber and potassium within cranberries aren’t offset by added sugar.

Moreover, Governor Evers fears that the FDA labeling cranberries as unhealthy will negatively damage the state’s agricultural economy and in turn, the hard-working farmers across Wisconsin who bring these delicious berries to dinner tables across America.

“A misaligned label of “healthy” would put these fruits at a disadvantage to others on the store shelves,” Gov. Evers stated. “This could keep customers from choosing these products without ever reading the nutrition facts or ingredients for themselves in order to make an informed decision.”

It’s his belief that consumers across the country may opt to decline cranberries as a part of their regular diets because of this decision.

“I strongly urge you to reconsider your proposed definition update of “healthy” to ensure Wisconsin farmers can prosper and all consumers have access to affordable nutritious fruits, including those from Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers concluded.

