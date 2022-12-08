UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022: In an update issued the day after a grown woman and a seven-year-old girl were found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Northridge Lake, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office suggests that the driver — since identified as the child’s mother — threatened to drive into “the lake” with her daughter.

MCSO officials say that the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) 911 Dispatch Center transferred a call about a potentially suicidal woman around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Deputies were sent to the area of Bradford Beach to search for the woman and her child, but dispatchers received an update that she fled from the area and transferred the case to the Milwaukee Police Department.

At 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 8, the woman’s mother contact authorities again to express her concern, revealing that she hadn’t heard from her daughter since around 4:30 p.m. the day prior. Law enforcement across Milwaukee tried locating the woman and her child, but were unsuccessful until the bodies and vehicle were located in Northridge Lake that afternoon.

This investigation is being handled by the Milwaukee Police Department, which hasn’t made any further public statements about this incident since their initial announcement.

This is a breaking news update. The original article has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

MILWAUKEE — Two people including a small girl were found dead inside of a vehicle at Northridge Lake on Thursday afternoon, drawing police, fire officials and medical examiners to the scene.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, emergency dispatchers were informed that a vehicle was submerged in the water at Northridge Lake around 12:35 p.m. on December 8, 2022. They rushed to the 7100-block of W Brown Deer Rd to investigate and discovered the two victims — the seven-year-old girl and a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Medical examiners declared them dead at the scene, but did not offer any further details into the circumstances surrounding their deaths. They have yet to confirm what led to this death, and aren’t ready to state whether they believe it to be suspicious or accidental.

Images captured by TMJ4 showed police at the Northridge Lake shoreline where the vehicle was partially submerged.

This investigation is impacting southbound traffic surrounding Northridge Lake. WI-100 has been closed for most of the day near the intersection of N 66th St & N Park Plaza Ct.

Do you have any information about this incident? You’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department immediately at (414) 935-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

