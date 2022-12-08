A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot while in his bedroom, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 8:45p Wednesday near 91st and Hampton on the city’s northwest side. Shots were fired from a vehicle.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police continue to search for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.